Man fatally wounded in southeast Las Vegas identified

The victim in a fatal shooting last week in southeast Las Vegas has been identified.

(David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jesus Montiel, 24, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

About 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 20, Montiel called 911 to report that he had been shot on a trail near a wash on the 3200 block of South Mojave Road, near Desert Inn Road. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that did not initially appear to be life-threatening, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

He died of his injuries on Thanksgiving Day.

