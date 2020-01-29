Man found dead in recycling container at central Las Vegas home ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office said the man who was found dead Saturday in a central valley backyard died of sharp force injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide.

A man found dead Saturday in a central Las Vegas Valley neighborhood was found in a “recycling container” in the backyard of a home, and the Clark County coroner’s office has ruled his death a homicide.

The coroner’s office identified the man Tuesday as 44-year-old Asibayo Whitfield.

He was found dead after Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday to the 5400 block of Viscount Carlson Drive, near Russell Road and Maryland Parkway, police have said.

The coroner’s office on Tuesday said the body was found in a “recycling container” in the backyard of a residence. Whitfield’s death was ruled a homicide due to sharp force injuries, the office said.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. Police have not released further information about the killing since the man’s death was announced Sunday.

Anyone with information about the case may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

