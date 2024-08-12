101°F
Homicides

Man found dead near dumpster north of Las Vegas airport

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2024 - 2:11 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2024 - 2:18 pm

A man found laying close to a dumpster near South Maryland Parkway and East Tropicana Avenue died from apparent gunshot wounds late Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. Medical responders declared the man dead at the scene.

The investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Section revealed the man was talking with several individuals in the area before to the shooting. The individuals all fled before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about the indecent is urged to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

