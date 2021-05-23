77°F
Homicides

Man found fatally shot inside crashed car in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2021 - 6:33 am
 
Updated May 23, 2021 - 12:51 pm
Police investigate a homicide Sunday, May 23, 2021, on the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street in ...
Police investigate a homicide Sunday, May 23, 2021, on the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street in Las Vegas. (Jonah Doyle/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in central Las Vegas that left one man dead.

Around 5 a.m., police received a ShotSpotter notification of gunshots near the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street. Arriving officers noticed a group of people standing near a crashed car, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a man in his 20s, was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said they believe the driver was shot about 100 yards away from where the vehicle crashed. No one else was injured in the crash, Spencer said.

Anna Smith, who lives down the street from where police had gathered, said she woke up early when she heard what sounded like a gunshot in the area. She heard a man and woman arguing loudly but wasn’t sure if the two things were connected.

There were no witnesses, Spencer said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the man killed once relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the police department’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter. Review-Journal digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.

