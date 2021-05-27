Man found shot in crashed car in central Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a North Las Vegas man who was found fatally shot in a crashed car early Sunday in the east valley.

Police investigate a homicide Sunday, May 23, 2021, on the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street in Las Vegas. (Jonah Doyle/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a North Las Vegas man who was found fatally shot in a crashed car early Sunday in the central valley.

He was 21-year-old Sarif El-Amin II, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the back.

About 5 a.m. Sunday, police received a notification from ShotSpotter, the department’s gunshot detection system, on the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said.

When police arrived, they found a group of people standing near a crashed car, he said.

El-Amin, who was the driver of the vehicle, was found inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the 21-year-old was shot about 100 yards away from where the car crashed, Spencer said.

No one else was injured in the crash. It was unclear if police had identified a suspect or motive in the shooting as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about El-Amin’s death can contact Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

