Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2022 - 12:38 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2022 - 1:41 pm
A large police presence gathered on the 9000 block of Castledowns Street on Monday, Jan. 17. (G ...
A large police presence gathered on the 9000 block of Castledowns Street on Monday, Jan. 17. (Glenn Puit/Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man in the doorway of a home in southwest Las Vegas on Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Valenta said at an early afternoon briefing that the man was found in the doorway of a home on the 9000 block of Castledowns Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Valenta said police were still working to discern the circumstances of the shooting, which was initially reported as an assault with a gun at 10:14 a.m. Police did not have a description of the assailant.

“We are still talking to family who were at the residence, talking to neighbors,” Valenta said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

