Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were investigating the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man in the doorway of a home in southwest Las Vegas on Monday.

A large police presence gathered on the 9000 block of Castledowns Street on Monday, Jan. 17. (Glenn Puit/Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Valenta said at an early afternoon briefing that the man was found in the doorway of a home on the 9000 block of Castledowns Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Valenta said police were still working to discern the circumstances of the shooting, which was initially reported as an assault with a gun at 10:14 a.m. Police did not have a description of the assailant.

“We are still talking to family who were at the residence, talking to neighbors,” Valenta said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.