Man found shot to death on sidewalk in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating the slaying of a man found shot on a central Las Vegas Valley sidewalk Monday morning, police said.

A man jogging in the area of Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue discovered the victim’s body at 5:15 a.m.

“The jogger believed it was a homeless male who was sleeping on the ground,” said Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas police homicide detail. “When he came back on the opposite end of the street, he jogged by the male and noticed that the male was suffering from what he believed to be a gunshot wound.”

The man called 911 immediately. Spencer said police were still attempting to identify the victim, who appeared to be between the ages of 45 and 55. East and westbound lanes of Pennwood Avenue were expected to be closed for several hours as officers investigated.

“At this point we are asking any witnesses who may have heard or may have saw anything overnight in the area of Pennwood and Decatur to please reach out to Metro police,” Spencer said.

People with information can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

