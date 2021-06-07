Man had threatened to kill neighbor before fatal shooting, warrant says

A man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor May 22 had previously threatened to kill him, according to a newly released arrest warrant.

Police investigate a homicide Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, near the 3200 block of North Nellis Boulevard in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The threat came after the suspect, Arturo Avila, learned that his ex-wife and the neighbor had had an affair, the Metropolitan Police Department warrant states. Avila was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

On May 22, police responded to a mobile home complex on the 3200 block of North Nellis Boulevard after reports of gunshots. They found David Beruman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

An investigation revealed that Avila and Beruman had “had several ongoing arguments since January 2021” because the affair had apparently led to Avila’s divorce, according to the document.

In 2020, Avila called police to the complex because he wanted to file a restraining order against Beruman, an action he hoped at the time would prevent Beruman from seeing his wife, according to the document. Beruman then moved out of his mobile home, where he lived with relatives, because Avila had threatened to kill him, the document states.

On the morning of May 22, Beruman arrived at his family’s mobile home, planning to travel to Arizona with them for the day. Beruman called the police “to report some threats from Avila,” the document states. A responding officer gave Beruman some paperwork and left the scene.

A short time later, Avila approached Beruman holding something covered by a rag, according to the document. Beruman’s son was recording on his cellphone as Avila removed the rag and pulled out a handgun.

He fired about five shots, and Beruman was seen lying on the ground, the document states.

Avila faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon, court records show.

A previous version of this report incorrectly attributed information to an arrest report. The document was an arrest warrant. Arturo Avila is not in custody.

