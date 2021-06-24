Man held in fatal stabbing of ex-girlfriend’s dad in northeast valley

The suspect has been booked on murder and other charges in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend’s father in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

A man has been booked at a Southern Nevada jail on murder and other charges in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend’s father in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday. Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A man has been booked at a Southern Nevada jail on murder and other charges in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend’s father in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

Carlos Bernardo Cabrera, 22, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, sex assault, burglary and coercion all with use of a deadly weapon.

Las Vegas police said the charges stem from the killing of a man who was the father of Cabrera’s ex-girlfriend.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called to a mobile home on the 2200 block of Castleberry Lane, near north Christy Lane and East Lake Mead Boulevard, shortly after 3 a.m.

Police were initially unable to access the residence due to a locked gate. A woman soon came out of the residence and told police her ex-boyfriend had broken into the home and stabbed her father. The male victim, in his 50s, was found dead in the residence.

Moments later, police said Cabrera emerged from the home and was arrested.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure ordered Cabrera held without bail during a brief court hearing Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer David Ferrara contributed to this report.