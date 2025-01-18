Man in custody accused in North Las Vegas slaying

The homicide occurred July 31 on the 1700 block of Ingram Street after police responded to a welfare check at a residence.

A man already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on other charges has been booked as a suspect in a homicide last summer, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Christopher Knowles, 34, was interviewed by North Las Vegas Police Department detectives and booked Friday on charges on open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, burglary with the use of a deadly weapon and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The homicide occurred July 31 on the 1700 block of Ingram Street, near East Owens Avenue and North Pecos Road, after police responded to a welfare check at a residence.

Officers located a man, who was believed to be in his early 50s, suffering from serious injuries. Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the male dead.

