Man jailed in Las Vegas in April 4 shooting death

Andres Garcialeal. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A 19-year-old suspect in a Las Vegas homicide was arrested while trying to cross into the United States from Mexico.

Andres Garcialeal was arrested on a warrant by federal law enforcement agents April 11 and was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center. He was booked on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

The Metropolitan Police Department accused Garcialeal of shooting and killing 42-year-old Jordan Taitano about 8:20 p.m. April 4 outside a liquor store at 605 E. Twain Ave., just east of Paradise Road.

No bail was set for Garcialeal, who also was arrested on drug charges in two separate cases, jail records show.

According to a Metro police report obtained Wednesday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the liquor store’s surveillance footage shows Taitano punching Garcialeal in the face during the early morning hours of April 4 before the two men part ways.

The men return to the area about 8:10 p.m. and can be seen exchanging words across the parking lot. A few minutes later, Taitano is seen getting on his bike. Garcialeal can be seen riding his bike past Taitano and firing two shots at Taitano, according to the report.

Taitano was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

His death marked the 50th homicide investigated in Clark County and the 42nd investigated by Metro this year.

