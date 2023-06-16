Man kidnapped, killed ex-girlfriend, police say

A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint at a shopping center at around 7:30 p.m. and found dead inside her ex-boyfriend’s home hours later.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was killed and her ex-boyfriend was found upstairs with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday evening in a southwest Las Vegas Valley home, police said.

The woman was taken at gunpoint around 7:30 p.m. from a a shopping center in the 9200 block of South Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Officers identified the kidnapper as her ex-boyfriend and went to his home in the 9600 block of Scrub Jay Court, near West Sunset Road and South Grand Canyon Drive, but he refused to come out.

Johansson said two adult females and the couple’s 3-year-old child also were being held hostage in the house.

When SWAT officers entered the home sometime after 10 p.m., the woman was found dead. The ex-boyfriend was found upstairs with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Johansson said the child and the two women inside were not injured. Police were still trying to determine how the other two women were related to the man and woman.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man and woman after their family is notified.

