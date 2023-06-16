77°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Man kidnapped, killed ex-girlfriend, police say

Exclusive video of police entering home of suspect
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2023 - 11:08 pm
 
Updated June 16, 2023 - 12:23 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was killed and her ex-boyfriend was found upstairs with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday evening in a southwest Las Vegas Valley home, police said.

The woman was taken at gunpoint around 7:30 p.m. from a a shopping center in the 9200 block of South Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Officers identified the kidnapper as her ex-boyfriend and went to his home in the 9600 block of Scrub Jay Court, near West Sunset Road and South Grand Canyon Drive, but he refused to come out.

Johansson said two adult females and the couple’s 3-year-old child also were being held hostage in the house.

When SWAT officers entered the home sometime after 10 p.m., the woman was found dead. The ex-boyfriend was found upstairs with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Johansson said the child and the two women inside were not injured. Police were still trying to determine how the other two women were related to the man and woman.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man and woman after their family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
2
Nikola Jokić leads Denver Nuggets party at Hakkasan Nightclub
Nikola Jokić leads Denver Nuggets party at Hakkasan Nightclub
3
Who’s got next? Planned Las Vegas arena could be home to NBA team
Who’s got next? Planned Las Vegas arena could be home to NBA team
4
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
5
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Woman killed in murder-suicide identified
Woman killed in murder-suicide identified
Man stabs ex-girlfriend, kills self in northwest valley, police say
Man stabs ex-girlfriend, kills self in northwest valley, police say
Couple killed in North Las Vegas murder-suicide
Couple killed in North Las Vegas murder-suicide
Police: Man says he fatally shot wife’s new husband
Police: Man says he fatally shot wife’s new husband
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Woman shot, killed by NLV police identified
Woman shot, killed by NLV police identified