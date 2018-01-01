Homicides

Man killed after getting in the back of family’s SUV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2018
 
Updated January 1, 2018 - 9:07 pm

About an hour before 2018 began, a Las Vegas family got a deadly scare when a man got in the back of their vehicle.

About 10:50 p.m. Sunday, several people called police to report a man being dragged by a black pickup truck on East Alexander Road near North Lamb Boulevard in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, Metropolitan Police Lt. Dan McGrath said.

The driver of a passing SUV tried to flag down the truck occupants to tell them about the man. When the truck stopped, the man fell to the ground, then tried to get into the back seat of the SUV, McGrath said.

A man, a woman, two teenagers and an infant were in the SUV, McGrath said. As a teenage boy in the back seat tried to fight the man off, the driver grabbed a gun and hit the man in the head with it several times.

McGrath said the intruder ignored warnings from the driver, who then shot the man. He died at the hospital. McGrath said the shooter, whose identity was not released, probably will not be arrested.

“It looks like more of a self-defense case at this point,” McGrath said.

The shooting marked the 227th homicide Metro investigated in 2017. Police investigated 261 homicides in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson in 2017.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim after his next of kin are notified.

