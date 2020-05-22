Man killed at shopping center near UNLV was stabbed, not shot

A 26-year-old who died in what Las Vegas police initially reported as a shooting last week was actually fatally stabbed, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. An autopsy revealed the victim was not shot, but died of a stab wound. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. An autopsy revealed the victim was not shot, but died of a stab wound. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man is detained as Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. An autopsy revealed the victim was not shot, but died of a stab wound. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man is detained as Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. An autopsy revealed the victim was not shot, but died of a stab wound. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man is detained as Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. An autopsy revealed the victim was not shot, but died of a stab wound. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office said a man who was killed at a shopping center near UNLV’s campus last week was fatally stabbed, although Las Vegas police initially reported his death as a shooting.

Taylor Powell, 26, died from multiples stab wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Although police initially believed his death was from a shooting, an autopsy revealed Powell had been stabbed, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Thursday.

Two men were arrested in connection with Powell’s killing — Frederick Douglas and Sean Powell, both 32 — and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on May 17, jail records show. Further information about their arrests were not immediately available on Thursday, but police have said the killing may have been drug-related.

Powell was stabbed on May 14, and police were called about 12:35 p.m. to a shopping center on the 1100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, Metro has said.

