Man killed in attempted murder-suicide in Las Vegas identified

Las Vegas resident Aaron Rivera, 22, died of a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting early Monday morning at the Woodhaven apartments, 3650 S. Stober Blvd., that left one person dead. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s officer identified the man killed an apparent attempted murder-suicide early Monday at a central valley apartment complex.

Las Vegas resident Aaron Rivera, 22, died of a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

A couple got into an argument about 1:30 a.m. at the Woodhaven Apartments, 3650 S. Stober Blvd., near Decatur Boulevard and Twain Avenue, police said. A roommate heard about the argument and asked a friend to check on the couple.

The pair were found with gunshot wounds to their heads about 2:30 a.m.

Jennifer Yanez, 21, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Police initially identified Yanez by the last name Riviera.

She will be booked in absentia and will face a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.