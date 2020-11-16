Man killed in exchange of gunfire in southeast Las Vegas
A 19-year-old man was killed during an exchange of gunfire in southeast Las Vegas early Monday.
Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said the man was killed in front of the home of a woman he used to work with. The shooting took place at 4:14 a.m. in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls East Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue.
Police were trying to sort out exactly what happened, but Spencer said it appears the man arrived at his former co-worker’s house armed with a gun. The woman who lived there was accompanied by another man who also was armed.
Gunfire broke out, leaving the 19-year-old mortally wounded. The woman told police she was “fearful” of her former co-worker and that he’d been showing up at her home recently even though he was not welcome there.
“We are still trying to figure out what the relationship is,” Spencer said, adding “at this point it is still early on in the investigation.”
