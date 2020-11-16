47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Man killed in exchange of gunfire in southeast Las Vegas

Police investigate a homicide scene near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2020 - 5:38 am
 
Updated November 16, 2020 - 7:37 am
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls Ea ...
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls East Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police at the scene of a homicide near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road on ...
Las Vegas police at the scene of a homicide near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls Ea ...
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls East Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls Ea ...
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls East Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police at the scene of a homicide near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road on ...
Las Vegas police at the scene of a homicide near East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 19-year-old man was killed during an exchange of gunfire in southeast Las Vegas early Monday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said the man was killed in front of the home of a woman he used to work with. The shooting took place at 4:14 a.m. in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls East Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue.

Police were trying to sort out exactly what happened, but Spencer said it appears the man arrived at his former co-worker’s house armed with a gun. The woman who lived there was accompanied by another man who also was armed.

Gunfire broke out, leaving the 19-year-old mortally wounded. The woman told police she was “fearful” of her former co-worker and that he’d been showing up at her home recently even though he was not welcome there.

“We are still trying to figure out what the relationship is,” Spencer said, adding “at this point it is still early on in the investigation.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas’ housing market streak ‘makes no sense.’ Are we in a bubble?
Las Vegas’ housing market streak ‘makes no sense.’ Are we in a bubble?
2
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
3
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
‘Last Draftees’ details experiences of Vietnam War veterans
‘Last Draftees’ details experiences of Vietnam War veterans
5
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST