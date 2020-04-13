Man killed in Las Vegas during computer sale recently served time

A man killed Thursday during a dispute over the sale of a computer in northwest Las Vegas recently served time in prison for fatally stabbing a woman.

Brandon Coristine (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Brandon Coristine, 32, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were called to a residence in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards, at 9:20 a.m. Lt. Ray Spencer said Coristine was involved in a transaction involving a computer with three other people, and he was shot during the transaction. The group of three fled in a black SUV that was found at a nearby convenience store. Two people were questioned, and one person remained at large.

Spencer confirmed Monday that Coristine was arrested by Las Vegas police in 2017 and charged with murder in the Valentine’s Day killing of Tanya Fletcher. Coristine stabbed Fletcher during an argument over her missing cellphone on the 5900 block of Whitney Avenue in southeast Las Vegas. Police said at the time that Fletcher knew Coristine.

Nevada Department of Corrections records indicate Coristine was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter, with a projected expiration date of the sentence listed as April 2019. It was not immediately clear Monday if Coristine had completed his sentence or if he was out of custody on parole.

Coristine also had a criminal record in Spokane, Washington, that required him to register as a sex offender in Nevada. He pleaded guilty to an assault charge in 2013 in the rape of a woman who passed out drunk after a house party in 2009, Washington court records show.

In the shooting on Shady Shores, police said in a release, a suspect was heard arguing with the man before the shooting. Spencer said Monday that police are still working to identify the gunman.

