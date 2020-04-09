Man killed during meeting to sell computer near Summerlin

The victim, described by police as a man in his 30s, was fatally wounded while trying to sell a computer on the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle.

Metro detectives investigate a possible homicide near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police officers are investigating a shooting in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said about 10:15 a.m. that detectives have been called to the scene. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday in a residential area near Summerlin.

Officers were called to the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards, the Metropolitan Police Department said about 10 a.m. in an emailed statement.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the victim was a man in his 30s.

He said the man and his family had rented a home through a temporary vacation rental service. The man had set up a transaction with three other people to buy or sell a computer, and he was shot during the transaction, Spencer said.

The group of three fled and their car was found at a nearby convenience store, Spencer said. Two people were arrested and one suspect remained at large.

