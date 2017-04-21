Man killed in Las Vegas stabbing spree identified

Metro Lt. Dan McGrath speaks to the media in regards to a stabbing at the Arco gas station located on Bonanza Road and North Lamb Boulevard on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. One person died. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Richi Briones was arrested Tuesday after a series of stabbings and attacks in east Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The Clark County coroner has identified a man who died Wednesday after a string of stabbings in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Balente Gonzalez, 31, a married father of three, was stabbed multiple times as he waited in line at an ARCO gas station near North Lamb Boulevard and East Bonanza Road.

The man who allegedly stabbed Gonzalez, 32-year-old Richi Briones, attacked and stabbed another person and attempted to stab at least one other before he was arrested Wednesday, police said. Police records indicate that Briones has a history of erratic behavior.

According to a GoFundMe account created in Gonzalez’s name, he leaves behind his wife, Angelica Villagomez, and their three young children.

