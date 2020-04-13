Man killed in Las Vegas while selling computer ID’d

Brandon Coristine, 32, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The death was classified a homicide.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

A man slain Thursday morning during a dispute over the sale of a computer in northwest Las Vegas has been identified.

Brandon Coristine, 32, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The death was classified a homicide. The coroner’s report did not identify a hometown for Coristine.

Homicide detectives were called to a residence in the 8400 block of Shady Shores Circle, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards, at 9:20 a.m.

Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the victim was involved in a transaction involving a computer with three other people, and he was shot during the transaction. The group of three fled in a black SUV that was found at a nearby convenience store. Two people were questioned and one person remained at large.

Metro said later on Thursday, in an emailed news release, that a suspect was heard arguing with the man before the shooting. Spencer said Monday morning an investigation into the homicide is continuing to try to identify the gunman.

