Man killed in murder-suicide ID’d by coroner

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man who police said was fatally shot by his wife in southwest Las Vegas.

William George Cosulas Jr., 70, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office ruled.

Cosulas and his wife were found dead around 12:45 p.m. Thursday in their home on the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail, near West Hacienda Avenue and South Jones Boulevard.

Police said the man’s wife, who had not been identified as of Tuesday morning, killed Cosulas before she died by suicide.

