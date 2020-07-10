Man killed in North Las Vegas feud was shot 13 times, report says

An arrest report from the North Las Vegas Police Department detailed how a feud between two men led to one being shot more than a dozen times.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Lewis, 36, was arrested May 28 in the fatal shooting of Kevin Dixon, 46, two days earlier, North Las Vegas police have said.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. May 26 to the 1800 block of Goldfield Street, near Interstate 15 and Lake Mead Boulevard, where they found Dixon suffering from gunshot wounds in the street, according to the police report.

Dixon died at the scene, and a coroner report later revealed he had 13 bullet wounds, police said.

Detectives spoke to Dixon’s girlfriend, nearby residents and Lewis’ apartment landlord to determine Lewis and Dixon had fought in April and that Dixon was living in his car nearby when Lewis approached and began arguing with him, police said.

A resident told police she she saw Lewis use an “AK-47 type rifle.”

Lewis is charged with open murder with a deadly weapon and is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court July 15.

