Man killed in possible self-defense shooting in Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the 21-year-old man killed Friday in what police said appeared to be a self-defense shooting.

Police investigate a crime scene in the 6100 block of West Oakey Boulevard in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 11:40 p.m. to an apartment complex at 6137 W. Oakey Blvd., near Jones Boulevard, according to dispatch logs. When officers arrived they found two men with guns who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man, 21-year-old Maurice Henderson, died at the scene from a gunshot wound of the chest, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. His death was ruled a homicide.

The other man, who has not been identified, was taken to University Medical Center and was expected to survive, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday.

Based on information from witnesses, detectives believe the shooting might have began as a robbery attempt. As of Saturday morning, the man hospitalized was not expected to face charges, Spencer said.

“With the details we have now it appears self defense,” Spencer said in a text message.

Further information was not immediately available on Tuesday. Henderson’s death marked the eighth homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 14th in Clark County, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

