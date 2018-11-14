Homicides

Man killed in road rage-related shooting near downtown Las Vegas ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2018 - 11:41 am
 

A man killed in a road rage-related shooting Monday near downtown Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anthony Blount, 41, died at University Medical Center of a gunshot to the chest, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police found him after they were called about 8:10 p.m. Monday to the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 1101 E. Bonanza Road to investigate a report of the shooting.

Just before Blount was shot, he and another man were in a car heading south on Maryland Parkway. While approaching a green light at Bonanza Road, they encountered two jaywalkers crossing the street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Blount, who police said was behind the wheel, slowed down and argued with the men as they walked into the 7-Eleven parking lot.

“The victim pulled his car into the parking lot behind the two suspects, and as they were about to walk into the store, the victim got out of his car,” police said, “and he and the two suspects began to engage in a fistfight.”

One of the two jaywalkers pulled out a gun and shot Blount during the fight before the pair ran from the scene, police said. County booking logs show that arrests had not been made in the case of midnight Wednesday.

Police described the pair as black men between 18 and 22 years old. They are between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. One of them was seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants; the other was wearing a black jacket and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

