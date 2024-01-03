43°F
Homicides

Man killed in shooting at northwest valley apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2024 - 12:11 am
 
January 3, 2024 - 12:49 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northwest valley.

Late Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department reported a homicide at the Sanctuary Apartments, in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines, just south of W. Smoke Ranch Road.

Police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that officers found a man inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Another man related to the incident went to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that several other people were in the apartment during the shooting, but fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

