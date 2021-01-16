61°F
Homicides

Man killed in stabbing in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2021 - 8:52 am
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was fatally stabbed Friday night in east Las Vegas, police said.

About 8:10 p.m., police received report of a man found lying on the ground next to a bus stop near Sahara and Eastern avenues, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s suffering from a stab wound.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, Spencer said.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in connection with the man’s death as of Saturday morning, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

