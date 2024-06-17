98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man killed near Henderson Walmart identified

A man was shot and died inside a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at Eastgate Plaza. The Hend ...
A man was shot and died inside a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at Eastgate Plaza. The Henderson Police Department blocks off the entrance to a Walmart in the 500 block of Marks Street in Henderson on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A broken window in a white vehicle is visible near a Walmart in the 500 block of Marks Street i ...
A broken window in a white vehicle is visible near a Walmart in the 500 block of Marks Street in Henderson on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. A man was shot and died inside the vehicle at Eastgate Plaza. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Dianelys Fernandez, left, and Guillermo Ramirez, accused in a double homicide in the southeast ...
Duo charged in double murder held without bail
Dianelys Fernandez (left) and Guillermo Lastre. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Video shows 2 murder suspects at crime scene, police say
Members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section investigate the scene ...
Las Vegas man shot, killed by childhood friend, police say
File - Las Vegas Police. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Teen killed during ‘drug transaction’ identified
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 1:10 pm
 

An armed man who was shot and killed after he appeared to threaten a motorist in a Henderson shopping center Thursday was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was Otis Watson, a 38-year-old Henderson resident.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Marks Street.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Henderson police said Watson was holding a gun as he walked up to a vehicle “in a confrontational manner.”

A person in the vehicle shot Watson, who then returned fire as the vehicle drove away, police said.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a case of self-defense, although the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with additional information can call Henderson police at at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Teen killed during ‘drug transaction’ identified
recommend 2
Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Historic Westside shooting
recommend 3
Victim killed in northwest Las Vegas street fight identified
recommend 4
1 killed, 2 injured after gunfire erupts at street fight in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 5
Teen killed at weekend house party identified
recommend 6
Coroner IDs two victims killed in separate homicides