Man killed near Henderson Walmart identified
An armed man who was shot and killed after he appeared to threaten a motorist in a Henderson shopping center Thursday was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
He was Otis Watson, a 38-year-old Henderson resident.
The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Marks Street.
Citing a preliminary investigation, Henderson police said Watson was holding a gun as he walked up to a vehicle “in a confrontational manner.”
A person in the vehicle shot Watson, who then returned fire as the vehicle drove away, police said.
Police said the shooting appeared to be a case of self-defense, although the investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with additional information can call Henderson police at at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
