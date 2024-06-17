Man killed near Henderson Walmart identified

A gunman shot and killed after police said he appeared to threaten a motorist in a Henderson shopping center Thursday was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A broken window in a white vehicle is visible near a Walmart in the 500 block of Marks Street in Henderson on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. A man was shot and died inside the vehicle at Eastgate Plaza. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot and died inside a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at Eastgate Plaza. The Henderson Police Department blocks off the entrance to a Walmart in the 500 block of Marks Street in Henderson on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An armed man who was shot and killed after he appeared to threaten a motorist in a Henderson shopping center Thursday was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was Otis Watson, a 38-year-old Henderson resident.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Marks Street.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Henderson police said Watson was holding a gun as he walked up to a vehicle “in a confrontational manner.”

A person in the vehicle shot Watson, who then returned fire as the vehicle drove away, police said.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a case of self-defense, although the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with additional information can call Henderson police at at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.