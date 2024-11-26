Man shot on Strip in possible road rage-related shooting, police say
A man was shot in front of the Palazzo just after 4 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Sands Avenue, according to police.
Metro police are investigating a shooting that may be road rage-related on Monday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
