Homicides

Man shot on Strip in possible road rage-related shooting, police say

November 25, 2024 - 5:40 pm
 
Updated November 25, 2024 - 5:46 pm

Metro police are investigating a shooting that may be road rage-related on Monday evening.

A man was shot in front of the Palazzo just after 4 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Sands Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

