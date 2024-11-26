Man shot on Strip in possible road rage-related shooting, police say

A man was shot in front of the Palazzo just after 4 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Sands Avenue, according to police.

Competency evaluation ordered for Henderson man accused of killing wife, stepson

Officer who killed Brandon Durham was dispatched to his home 24 hours earlier

‘The family is broken’: Crowd marches on Fremont Street in honor of Brandon Durham

Judge sets $1M bail for suspect accused of breaking into Brandon Durham’s home

Metro police are investigating a shooting that may be road rage-related on Monday evening.

A man was shot in front of the Palazzo just after 4 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Sands Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.