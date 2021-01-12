Man killed when argument turns into gunfight in east Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot and killed Sunday morning in east Las Vegas.

Police investigate a fatal shooting on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, on the 4500 block of Carriage Park Drive in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was 51-year-old Shawn Swan of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to reports of a fight on the 4500 block of Carriage Park Drive, near Mountain Vista Street and Vegas Valley Drive, Lt. Richard Meyers has said. ShotSpotter, Metro’s gunshot detection technology used in parts of the valley, also alerted police to gunfire in the area.

Police have said that Swan and another man were in an argument when both pulled guns. When police arrived, they found Swan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Swan died at the scene, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if police have identified a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

