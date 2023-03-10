63°F
Homicides

Man sentenced to prison for killing of 3-year-old on tribal land

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 4:24 pm
 
Updated March 9, 2023 - 4:41 pm
Colon Jackson (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
Colon Jackson (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

A man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison in connection with the killing of a 3-year-old girl on tribal land in 2019.

In December Colon Jackson, 31, a member of the Ely Shoshone Tribe, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. On Jan. 9, 2019, Jackson was taking care of Alyahna Bliss on the Ely Shoshone Indian Reservation after her mother dropped her off while she went to work, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.

Jackson shook and threw the child. Bliss was taken to an emergency room in Ely and was flown to Salt Lake City where she died, the release said.

In August 2019 federal prosecutors charged Jackson with first-degree murder and he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Jackson will serve three years on supervised release after the 15 years in prison, the release said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

