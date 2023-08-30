Man serving probation faces new murder charge

A man on probation for attempted murder was arrested this week as a suspect in a fatal shooting nearly two years ago.

(Getty Images)

Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was jailed Tuesday on charges of murder and violation of parole.

McDaniel was booked in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Randall Wallace on Sept. 18, 2021, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. Wallace was in a fight with three other people prior to the shooting, police said at the time.

He died that day at an apartment complex on the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Court records show McDaniel was arrested in 2018, and he later plead guilty to attempted murder after he was indicted.

Court records indicate McDaniel shot at four people inside the Boulevard Mall in December 2018. It was unclear what injuries the victims faced.

McDaniel also pleaded guilty to ownership of a firearm as a prohibited person in December, according to court records.

He is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday.

