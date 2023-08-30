104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Man serving probation faces new murder charge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 12:34 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A man on probation for attempted murder was arrested this week as a suspect in a fatal shooting nearly two years ago.

Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was jailed Tuesday on charges of murder and violation of parole.

McDaniel was booked in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Randall Wallace on Sept. 18, 2021, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. Wallace was in a fight with three other people prior to the shooting, police said at the time.

He died that day at an apartment complex on the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Court records show McDaniel was arrested in 2018, and he later plead guilty to attempted murder after he was indicted.

Court records indicate McDaniel shot at four people inside the Boulevard Mall in December 2018. It was unclear what injuries the victims faced.

McDaniel also pleaded guilty to ownership of a firearm as a prohibited person in December, according to court records.

He is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders keep 3 QBs on roster; complete list of cuts
Raiders keep 3 QBs on roster; complete list of cuts
2
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
3
NV Energy’s customers in Southern Nevada to foot bill in recovery plan
NV Energy’s customers in Southern Nevada to foot bill in recovery plan
4
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
5
CARTOONS: How Trump changed America — and not in the way you think
CARTOONS: How Trump changed America — and not in the way you think
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Coroner IDs woman killed intervening in fight
Coroner IDs woman killed intervening in fight
Police: Vape pen dispute led to fatal shooting of homeless woman
Police: Vape pen dispute led to fatal shooting of homeless woman
Man who fatally shot brother killed his stepfather as a teen, police say
Man who fatally shot brother killed his stepfather as a teen, police say
North Las Vegas shooting victim was not intended target, police say
North Las Vegas shooting victim was not intended target, police say
Coroner identifies men killed in Henderson, Las Vegas
Coroner identifies men killed in Henderson, Las Vegas
2 teens booked in North Las Vegas killings
2 teens booked in North Las Vegas killings