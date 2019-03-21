Man shot by Las Vegas police near downtown dies

Metro works the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 500 block of N. 9th Street on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

A man shot by Las Vegas police Tuesday afternoon near downtown has died, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Stevie Garcia, 37, of Las Vegas died at University Medical Center on Wednesday, according to the coroner’s office.

Metro police gave an update on the shooting during a news conference Thursday. Police received a report that Garcia had a loaded gun and was threatening his family members, but detectives later determined Garcia’s gun was not loaded, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said.

Garcia’s sister initially called police about 2:43 p.m. to report that Stevie Garcia was threatening both her and their father with a loaded gun, Zimmerman said. Garcia was still armed as officers pulled up to the front of the house, in the 500 block of North Ninth Street.

Metro Capt. Kelly McMahill previously said Garcia’s brother called police.

Zimmerman said four officers at about 2:47 p.m. fired a total of 18 rounds at Garcia, who was hit once in the head. It was unclear Thursday which officer fired the fatal shot.

The coroner’s office confirmed Thursday afternoon that Garcia died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Three of the officers were wearing body cameras; the fourth officer, who was in plain clothes, was not. Zimmerman said Metro does not require plainclothes officers to wear cameras.

A brief clip from one of the officers’ cameras was played at the news conference and showed an officer yelling “drop the gun” at Garcia before firing multiple times. In a zoomed-in version of the video, Garcia is seen holding a gun pointing toward the ground, then raising his arm.

Officers found a revolver at the scene matching the family member’s description of his gun. Garcia did not fire his gun, Zimmerman said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.