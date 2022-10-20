Man shot dead in front of CVS in central Las Vegas

Police investigate a homicide that occurred in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway on Oct. 20, 2022. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot dead after an argument with another man in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in central Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

The gunman fled after the 9:30 a.m. shooting and has not yet been arrested, police said.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson, two men got into an argument at about in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Maryland Parkway, at the intersection with Karen Avenue, near Sahara Avenue.

One of the men, described by witnesses to police as a white man with blond hair, pulled a gun out and shot the victim, who is believed to be a Hispanic man in his 30s, Johansson said.

“During the verbal altercation the while male adult removed a firearm and shot our victim and then fled in an unknown direction of travel,” Johansson said. “Right now we do not have what led up to the altercation.”

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Police were alerted to the shooting by the department’s ShotSpotter technology, which uses strategically placed sensors in a given area to detect gunfire and then alert police.

Johansson said officers were talking to witnesses and obtaining surveillance footage from the CVS and other nearby businesses in an attempt to determine the direction the shooter fled.

The shooting did not appear random, Johansson said.

“It is very concerning,” he said, when asked about the fact the shooting happened in broad daylight.

Maryland Parkway was still open but Karen Street between Maryland Parkway and State Street was closed as the detectives investigated.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section, or Crime Stoppers of Nevada to leave an anonymous tip.

