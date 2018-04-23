Man shot, killed day after his birthday in central Las Vegas ID’d

The county coroner on Monday identified the victim as Mark Salazar, 46, of Las Vegas and ruled his death a homicide. He was killed a day after his birthday, the coroner’s office said.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was found shot to death Friday evening in a central Las Vegas Valley alleyway.

He was Mark Salazar, 46, of Las Vegas. The county coroner on Monday ruled his death a homicide. He was killed a day after his birthday, the coroner’s office said.

Police said the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday on the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street, near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street. Salazar was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available. County booking logs show that no arrests have been made in connection with the crime.

Salazar’s death was the 62nd homicide investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year, and the 43rd death related to gun violence, Las Vegas Review-Journal records show.

3700 Hazelwood Street, Las Vegas, Nevada