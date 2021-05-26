87°F
Homicides

Man shot, killed in central Las Vegas Valley identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2021 - 11:21 am
 
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed early Tuesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

He was 56-year-old Kelvin Earl Johnson, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the chest.

About 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a shooting near H Street and Monroe Avenue, south of Owens Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found Johnson lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson died at the scene, police said.

Investigators had not identified a suspect or motive for the shooting as of Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Metro.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

