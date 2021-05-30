Man shot, killed in North Las Vegas

Police are investigating after they said a man was killed in North Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Webster Street around 2:10 p.m. after a report of a person shot, police said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his relatives has been notified.

Detectives do not consider the shooting to be a random act of violence, but no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information may contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.