Man stabbed to death in downtown fight identified

Demetrius Sims Jr., 32, died after being stabbed in the 1400 block of Main Street on Dec. 18.

Keith Holland (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified a man stabbed to death in downtown Las Vegas.

Demetrius Sims Jr., 32, died at University Medical Center after being stabbed on Dec. 18 in the 1400 block of Main Street, near Owens Avenue.

Police accused 37-year-old Keith Holland of killing Sims as part of a dispute that had lasted several days.

Witness cell phone video and nearby surveillance video captured Holland and Sims yelling at each other and Holland attacking Sims with a knife, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

As Holland walked away from the scene, he threw the knife in a storm drain. According to the report, Holland told police that Sims swung a knife at Holland causing him to retaliate.

The Clark County district attorney’s office charged Holland with open murder. He remains in custody without bail and is due in court on April 11.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.