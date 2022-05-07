Man stabbed to death in east Las Vegas, suspect in custody

At around 5:30 p.m., officers found a man with several stab wounds at an RV park in the 4700 block of Boulder Highway.

A man was stabbed to death in east Las Vegas on Friday night.

At around 5:30 p.m., officers found a man with several stab wounds at an RV park in the 4700 block of Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Johansson said the victim, a man in his 60s, lived at the Road Runner RV Park.

The victim was stabbed multiple times by a man in his 50s during an altercation. Officers who responded took the attacker into custody, Johansson said.

“Right now we don’t know what the motive is or what caused the altercation,” Johansson said.

He said the stabbing appeared to be an isolated case and that the two men knew each other.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died, according to Johansson.

No further information was available.

