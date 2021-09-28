Man to be sentenced in killing of Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant

White Pine County District Judge Steve Dobrescu is expected to hand down a sentence on Tuesday, after he hears from the sergeant’s relatives and friends.

John Dabritz (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins (Nevada Highway Patrol)

In this screenshot of a livestreamed court hearing, John Dabritz, center, is pictured alongside his attorneys, Kirsty Pickering and Richard Sears, inside a White Pine County courtroom on Monday, July 26, 2021. At the hearing, Dabritz pleaded "guilty but mentally ill" to fatally shooting Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March 2020. (Screenshot)

ELY — A judge is expected to sentence a 67-year-old man to life in prison on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant last year, the agency’s first line-of-duty death in more than a decade.

In July, the defendant, John Dabritz, withdrew his initial plea — not guilty by reason of insanity — and pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” to killing Sgt. Ben Jenkins on March 27, 2020. Dabritz is diagnosed with Type 1 bipolar disorder.

In exchange, White Pine County prosecutors agreed to pull capital punishment off the table. The deal also eliminated the need for a trial, which would have taken place this month in Ely.

At the time, White Pine County District Attorney James Beecher told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the deal was extended to Dabritz with the intention of providing the sergeant’s family members “with swift and final closure, without protracted appeals or requiring them to relive the horrific incident through trial.”

Beecher also said at the time that his office planned to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

District Judge Steve Dobrescu is expected to hand down a sentence Tuesday afternoon, after he hears from the sergeant’s relatives and friends, and following testimony from medical experts regarding the defendant’s mental health.

In the days after the killing, which unfolded on a remote highway just north of Ely, the Review-Journal learned that Dabritz had long suffered from bipolar disorder and alcoholism, and had spent the weeks leading up to the shooting on a paranoid quest to warn people of his theory that COVID-19 was spreading through the water and sewer systems.

His efforts landed him at William Bee Ririe Hospital in Ely on a legal mental health hold before he was flown on about March 14, 2020, to Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Las Vegas. He was released on March 20, court records show, a week before Jenkins was killed.

“The thing is, they let him out, and they really shouldn’t have,” the defendant’s younger brother, Karl, previously told the Review-Journal. “He was totally out of his mind, if you know what I mean.”

A psychiatrist, who, under court order, had treated Dabritz following his arrest echoed many of the Review-Journal’s findings during a competency hearing in October.

According to Dr. Steven Zuchowski, Dabritz had a “very classic presentation” of Type 1 bipolar disorder. Symptoms that led to the diagnosis, Zuchowski said, included paranoia, extreme irritability and anger “that was very difficult for him to control and would have been impossible for someone to fake in any kind of sustained way.”

Dabritz’s guilty plea covered charges of first-degree murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.

Authorities have said the shooting occurred shortly after Jenkins pulled over on U.S. Highway 93 to check on a stranded motorist. After the gunfire, according to authorities, Dabritz stripped the sergeant of his uniform and weapon, and then set fire to his broken-down pickup truck before fleeing in Jenkins’ patrol vehicle, prompting an hourslong manhunt.

“The officer had come up to the side of the road, and I had shot him,” Dabritz told Dobrescu in July, when he changed his plea to guilty but mentally ill.

Jenkins, a 47-year-old Elko native, was married with four children and at least five grandchildren. In his honor, the Highway Patrol retired his patrol number, H-4196, during a memorial service last summer in Elko, the community he served for more than 21 years.

