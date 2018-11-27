Man told North Las Vegas police that fatal shooting was accident

A 21-year-old man charged with murder in his girlfriend’s death told police that her shooting was accidental, a police document shows. Detectives disagreed.

Indya Willis poses before her senior year homecoming dance at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas. The teenager was shot and killed last week. (Kimberly Harris)

North Las Vegas police arrested Seneca Carey on a murder charge in the Wednesday fatal shooting of his 17-year-old girlfriend, Indya Willis. An arrest report released Monday indicates Carey initially told police she had shot herself inside of his car while parked in front of her house in the 1100 block of Gary Carmena Avenue, near East Centennial Parkway and Losee Road.

The detectives didn’t buy that explanation, based on her position in the car, Carey’s arrest report said.

“I believed that he was lying to hide the fact that he shot her intentionally,” a detective wrote in his report.

They cuffed Carey and told him he was under arrest, at which point he told police he had unintentionally shot her. He explained that she was sitting in the passenger seat while he sat in the driver’s seat with a gun in his right hand. Carey told police his girlfriend slapped his hand and the gun went off, the report said.

Police didn’t believe that explanation either.

“I found that it was highly improbable that the shooting happened that way,” the detective wrote.

Carey didn’t call 911 right away, the report said. He told police he called an unidentified person and drove around looking for a hospital for about 30 minutes before dialing 911. Carey drove her to MountainView Hospital on Wednesday morning, and police were requested about 2:45 a.m.

Carey is being held at Las Vegas Detention Center.

