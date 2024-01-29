60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man turns self in day after shooting death

A man is dead after police say an argument led to a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2024 - 10:16 am
 
Updated January 30, 2024 - 7:19 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A suspect in the death of a man found shot following an argument in the northwest Las Vegas Valley turned himself in Monday.

Eric Alexander Williams, 44, showed up at the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on suspicion of murder, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

At 5:31 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 4900 block of Holt Avenue, near North Nellis and East Lake Mead boulevards, and found the victim near a vehicle parked on the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The mortally wounded man was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

He was apparently shot after an argument, police said.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X. Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

MOST READ
1
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
2
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
3
CARTOONS: What Trump really thinks about Haley
CARTOONS: What Trump really thinks about Haley
4
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
5
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Boy, 12, held in shooting death of sibling in Henderson
Boy, 12, held in shooting death of sibling in Henderson
2 arrested in December homeless shooting
2 arrested in December homeless shooting
Woman sought in connection with deadly December shooting
Woman sought in connection with deadly December shooting
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Victim in early 1990s homicide case identified
Victim in early 1990s homicide case identified
Suspect in deadly November stabbing in custody
Suspect in deadly November stabbing in custody