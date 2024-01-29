Man turns self in day after shooting death

A man turned himself in at the county jail a day after a shooting death in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

A man is dead after police say an argument led to a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspect in the death of a man found shot following an argument in the northwest Las Vegas Valley turned himself in Monday.

Eric Alexander Williams, 44, showed up at the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on suspicion of murder, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

At 5:31 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 4900 block of Holt Avenue, near North Nellis and East Lake Mead boulevards, and found the victim near a vehicle parked on the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The mortally wounded man was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

He was apparently shot after an argument, police said.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

