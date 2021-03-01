Man who died after being punched on Strip was Massachusetts visitor

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died after being punched on the Strip early Sunday.

Brandon Leath (Metropolitan Police Department)

He was 57-year-old Thomas Driscoll of Chicopee, Massachusetts, the coroner’s office said. Chicopee is about 90 miles west of Boston.

A doctor pronounced Driscoll dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center early Sunday after Driscoll took one punch from a man on the Strip, according to a police report released Monday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Driscoll was walking with a woman, identified by police as Nava Fuehrer, on the pedestrian bridge between The Cromwell and Bally’s when they walked past a group of men.

One of the men, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Leath, made a comment about Driscoll and Fuehrer walking through the group, according to the report.

Seconds later, Leath ran toward Driscoll and Fuehrer and ran down the stairs as the two took an escalator down.

Leath then waited for Driscoll and Fuehrer at the bottom of the escalator on the Bally’s side of Flamingo Road.

“Leath set down his backpack and took a fighting stance,” the police report states. Driscoll walked toward Leath and Leath threw one punch, causing Driscoll to fall to the ground on his back, according to the report. Driscoll did not move after the punch, according to the report.

Police watching real-time surveillance cameras on the Strip provided a description of Leath to officers, who found and detained him by The Mirage.

Leath was taken in for questioning, where he acknowledged being at the location but denied contacting Driscoll, according to the report.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder.

