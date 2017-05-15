Man who died after being restrained by Las Vegas police identified

Clark County Coroner. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man who died in Las Vegas police custody after being stunned with a Taser and put in a neck restraint has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Tashii Brown, 40, of Las Vegas, died about 1:40 a.m. Sunday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a struggle with police 40 minutes earlier.

Brown approached two uniformed officers about 1 a.m. inside The Venetian, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd. South, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Sunday.

The Metro officers described the man as “acting erratic” and paranoid. The man told the officers that “people were chasing him.” He ran off, and both officers followed, police said.

When Brown tried opening the tailgate and then driver’s side door of a truck near the rear of the property, police used a Taser on him.

The Taser had immediate effect on Brown, but police said he continued to fight with officers. One officer then struck Brown multiple times with a closed fist and administered “a department approved control technique called the Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint,” according to the release.

Brown lost consciousness and CPR was performed before he was taken to the hospital.

The coroner has not yet determined the cause and manner of death.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. The Venetian is operated by Las Vegas Sands.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.