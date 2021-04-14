80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Man who died after Las Vegas apartment complex shooting ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2021 - 5:22 pm
 
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died a week and a half after a shooting at a central Las Vegas apartment complex in mid-February.

Allen James Robinson Jr., a 30-year-old Las Vegas man, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Robinson was shot at the Regency Place Apartments, 2830 S. Decatur Blvd., around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 16, police said. He died at University Medical Center on Feb. 27.

Police did not release many details about the shooting at the time, but said on Tuesday afternoon that no arrests had been made in the case.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
2
Sapphire owner says Usher will be back to ‘make things right’
Sapphire owner says Usher will be back to ‘make things right’
3
Amazon to open 2 distribution centers in Las Vegas Valley
Amazon to open 2 distribution centers in Las Vegas Valley
4
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
5
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST