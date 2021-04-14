Man who died after Las Vegas apartment complex shooting ID’d

Allen James Robinson Jr., a 30-year-old Las Vegas man, died of a gunshot wound to the head a week and a half after the shooting in mid-February, it was announced Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died a week and a half after a shooting at a central Las Vegas apartment complex in mid-February.

Allen James Robinson Jr., a 30-year-old Las Vegas man, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Robinson was shot at the Regency Place Apartments, 2830 S. Decatur Blvd., around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 16, police said. He died at University Medical Center on Feb. 27.

Police did not release many details about the shooting at the time, but said on Tuesday afternoon that no arrests had been made in the case.

Further information was not immediately available.

