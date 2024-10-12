80°F
Man, woman found dead in Henderson home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2024 - 7:16 pm
 
Updated October 11, 2024 - 7:34 pm

Henderson police were investigating the deaths of two people found inside a residence Friday evening.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the 300 block of Black Rock Hills Drive, just a block north of the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, about an unknown problem, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

Upon arrival, officers met with a person who said there were two dead people inside, police said. Police entered the home and found the bodies of a man and woman.

Officers were investigating Friday evening, and said there were no threats to the community.

No other details were immediately provided.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

