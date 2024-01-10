48°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man’s 2023 death now being investigated as homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 1:07 pm
 
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The death of a 47-year-old man after an October incident in a Las Vegas Strip hotel is now being investigated as a homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to police, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Christopher Tapp died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Police said they were made aware on Nov. 22 of a suspicious death after an Oct. 29 incident on the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Medical personnel had responded to a call for service on Oct. 29 about a man, later identified as Tapp, suffering from injuries from a purported accident, police said.

Homicide detectives investigated and learned that Tapp had been in an “altercation inside a room at a resort” before he was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing news story. Check back for further information.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
2
Businesses say F1 cost them millions. Now they want some of it back
Businesses say F1 cost them millions. Now they want some of it back
3
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
4
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
5
CARTOONS: What Hilary told Bill after Epstein’s list came out
CARTOONS: What Hilary told Bill after Epstein’s list came out
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Teen arrested in December stabbing death of Las Vegas man
Teen arrested in December stabbing death of Las Vegas man
IDs of 2 homicide victims released by coroner
IDs of 2 homicide victims released by coroner
Charges modified to murder in North Las Vegas homicide
Charges modified to murder in North Las Vegas homicide
Man arrested in 6-month-old North Las Vegas homicide
Man arrested in 6-month-old North Las Vegas homicide
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley