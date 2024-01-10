Man’s 2023 death now being investigated as homicide

Christopher Tapp, 47, died of blunt force trauma to the head, the coroner ruled.

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The death of a 47-year-old man after an October incident in a Las Vegas Strip hotel is now being investigated as a homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to police, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Christopher Tapp died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Police said they were made aware on Nov. 22 of a suspicious death after an Oct. 29 incident on the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Medical personnel had responded to a call for service on Oct. 29 about a man, later identified as Tapp, suffering from injuries from a purported accident, police said.

Homicide detectives investigated and learned that Tapp had been in an “altercation inside a room at a resort” before he was taken to the hospital.

