Man’s body found outside east valley business, Las Vegas police say

The body of a man in his 50s was found in front of a business early Tuesday in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the 400 block of East Flamingo Road, near Paradise Road. He said police believe the man is the victim of a homicide, but detectives on Tuesday morning were still trying to determine what led to his death.

Spencer said two men walking down the sidewalk about 4:15 a.m. found the body in some bushes. The men then ran across the street to the Clark County Fire Department Station 18 to ask for help.

“Those fireman ran across the street and attempted to render aid, however the male was pronounced deceased on the scene,” Spencer said.

Detectives also saw a blood trail leading to a fence about 100 yards from where the man’s body was found, he said. Police on Tuesday morning were attempting to find surveillance footage or witnesses to the shooting.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_nebwerg on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.