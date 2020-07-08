Memorial service for Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant

The director of the Nevada Department of Public Safety has said, “Without question, Sgt. Jenkins was a hero to his community, his law enforcement colleagues, the state of Nevada and our country.”

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Sgt. Ben Jenkins. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Memorial uniform patch for Sgt. Ben Jenkins, the Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty in March near Ely. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The life of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Michael Jenkins was celebrated during a three-hour service in Elko on Wednesday, more than three months after he was shot and killed by a motorist north of Ely.

The Elko native’s celebration of life had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Described by the Nevada Department of Public Safety as a hero’s send-off, the memorial service began around 9:30 a.m. with a procession from a funeral home to Elko High School, from which Jenkins graduated in 1991.

“What happened to Ben was not fair or just,” Highway Patrol Col. Daniel Solow said Wednesday at the start of the service. “Sgt. Jenkins was stolen from us, and it is a tragedy of the deepest, most painful kind. Why him?”

Jenkins, 47, was shot multiple times before dawn on March 27 — a cold, dark Friday morning — after stopping on a remote stretch of U.S. Highway 93 north of Ely to check on who he believed was a stranded motorist. It marked the Highway Patrol’s first death in the line of duty in more than a decade.

“Bravery is a quality of heroes as is a sense of duty, compassion, caring and caring for your fellow man,” George Togliatti, director of the Department of Public Safety, said during the service. “Ben didn’t hesitate to extend his hand that morning in March without regard for his personal safety.”

Jenkins was born on Dec. 22, 1972, in San Diego to Thomas and Janyce Jenkins but was raised in Elko. Growing up, Jenkins was often seen riding his bike around his hometown, fishing for bass at the Ruby Lake Wildlife Refuge and playing baseball.

After his high school graduation, Jenkins joined the military, building a foundation for what would become a lifelong career as a public servant. He served in both the Army National Guard and Air National Guard, reaching the rank of sergeant first class in the Army Guard.

In his lifetime, Jenkins worked as a training officer for the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division, a crew supervisor for the Nevada Division of Forestry and an assistant fire chief for the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department battling wildfires and volunteering at Burning Man for 15 years. He loved seeing the costumes, the art and meeting new people at the annual weeklong cultural festival.

Jenkins started his career with the Highway Patrol in 2009 as a trooper in Jackpot and was promoted to sergeant in Elko in 2017. He hoped to retire in a few years in order to spend more time with his grandchildren — characterized on Wednesday by his youngest son, Cody, as “the apples of his eye.”

A true outdoorsman, Jenkins recently had also started volunteering with the Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs group, helping to provide hunting experiences to those confined to wheelchairs. In his free time, Jenkins loved hunting, fishing, boating and camping with his family.

Jenkins is survived by his mother; his wife, Jodi and their children Jessica Quaintance, Michael, Ashlie and Cody.

