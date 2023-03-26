44°F
Homicides

Minor fatally shot during birthday party at hotel near the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2023 - 10:42 pm
 
Updated March 26, 2023 - 1:40 am
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide inside a room at the Platinum Hotel, 211 E. Flamingo Road, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide inside a room at the Platinum Hotel, 211 E. Flamingo Road, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide inside a room at the Platinum Hotel, 211 E. Flamingo Road, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A minor was fatally shot during a birthday party inside a hotel near the Strip Saturday night.

At around 9:15 p.m. police responded to the Platinum Hotel, 211 E. Flamingo Road, near Koval Lane and found one person who had been shot inside a fifth-floor room, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

He said several people were inside the room for an 18th birthday party when additional people arrived who had not been invited to the party.

“There was some type of altercation which ultimately resulted in gunfire,” Johansson said.

He described the victim as a male juvenile who appeared to be a local resident, but did not provide his approximate age. The juvenile was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

Johansson said a male who was the suspected shooter fled the scene and is not in custody.

“We do not know who he is at this point in time,” Johansson said.

Hotel guests were being escorted back into the hotel by police and back to their rooms but Johansson said the fifth floor was sealed off for the investigation.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

