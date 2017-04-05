Mom arrested, charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son

Jazmin Ramirez (Henderson Police Department)

Two-year-old Uriel Heczko’s mother was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge in connection with his March 13 death.

Jazmin Ramirez, 29, was arrested without incident and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

The Henderson child died from critical brain injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was transported in critical condition after Ramirez called 911 on March 10. She told dispatchers that Heczko wasn’t breathing, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement.

Ramirez told police her child was injured after falling from a bed earlier that day.

The Department of Family Services and the Police Department were notified. According to the Department of Family Services, the family had a history with Child Protective Services that began in 2008 before Heczko was born.

Child Protective Services received four separate reports alleging neglect, according to a Family Services public disclosure form. Two of the four cases were closed, and the other two were “found unsubstantiated,” the department said.

The 2-year-old’s death was the 37th homicide in Clark County and the second homicide investigated by the Henderson Police Department in 2017.

